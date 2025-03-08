DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chaos Theory Festival Day 2 - 15 Years Of Chaos

The Underworld
Sat, 8 Mar 2025, 1:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £18.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's been 15 years!!!! 15 years of beautiful, mad, diverse, niche and exploratory music, art, creativity and community. Celebrate with us at two all-dayers in London.

The lineups are simply awesome. We'll start to announce them over this summer. If you ge...

Presented by Chaos Theory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open1:30 pm
500 capacity
