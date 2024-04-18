DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wild syncopated Latin rhythms, surf-inspired guitar, vintage organ and dark psychedelic Latin vibes - Los Chichanos bring their pumping fiesta of Jungle Cumbia (also known as “chicha”) to you headfirst. Join this infectious tropical excursion in the spirit...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.