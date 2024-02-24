Top track

Dub Echo : High Budub Sound system, Jael, I-Tist

Transbordeur
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
€16.80

About

Hey Dubbers !

Prévue de longue date, on est très heureux d'enfin vous annoncer cette dance hostée par les tauliers de High Budub Sound System !!

Sound artisanal basé à Lyon, ils remuent ciel et terre depuis 2016 pour propager leur énergie positive et son...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SAS Transmission et Totaal Rez.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jael, I-Tist

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

