Live Band Karaoke

Justines
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyMargate
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fancy being a rock star for the night?! Sing your heart out with a live band - on stage! "If you had one shot... one opportunity... to seize everything you ever wanted... in one moment."

Free Entry

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Justines.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

