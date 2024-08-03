DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MADE Festival 2024

The Digbeth Triangle
Sat, 3 Aug, 12:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
From £46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW! 🎟️

MADE STAGE :
Dizzee Rascal
Bru-C
Bou
24hr Garage Girls
4am Kru
Issey Cross
Window Kid
Girl Grind UK
OJE
BE83 Showcase
BIMM Showcase

RAW :
Ewan McVicar
La La
Syreeta
Special Guest TBA
Josh Gregg...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BRU-C

Venue

The Digbeth Triangle

160 Digbeth, Birmingham B12 0LD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
10000 capacity

