DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW! 🎟️
MADE STAGE :
Dizzee Rascal
Bru-C
Bou
24hr Garage Girls
4am Kru
Issey Cross
Window Kid
Girl Grind UK
OJE
BE83 Showcase
BIMM Showcase
RAW :
Ewan McVicar
La La
Syreeta
Special Guest TBA
Josh Gregg...
