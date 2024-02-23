Top track

Mikey Lion - House 'Til Infinity

Mikey Lion

SPYBAR
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About Mikey Lion

Inspired by Daft Punk and Wu-Tang, Mikey Lion’s kaleidoscopic house is a mainstay of Burning Man, and he brings that same desert energy to parties around the world.

Event information

Part mythical desert harlequin, part modern soul conductor, Mikey Lion is more than a DJ––He’s a freak of nature and a controller of energy. The San Diego-native has earned a dusty mystique over the past few years as the center of the Desert Hearts movemen...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mikey Lion

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

