Top track

Lanarka

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sébastien Léger, Stephan Jolk + Khen

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 22 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $49.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lanarka
Got a code?

About

Minimal Effort x SBCLTR presents Sébastien Léger, Stephan Jolk, and Khen on Friday, March 22nd. Support by Cyril Bitar.

Tickets on sale Thursday, January 25th at 12 PM.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Underrated Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sébastien Léger, Stephan Jolk, Khen

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.