Top track

Maafa Hardcore - Welfare

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zulu, Ache and more: Black Punk Now Fest

The Meadows
Sat, 23 Mar, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
$36.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maafa Hardcore - Welfare
Got a code?

About

Flora from MAAFA & The Kingsland Presents

Black Punk Now Fest

Zulu

Ache (10 year anniversary)

Minority Threat

MAAFA

Shoot da 5

Rebelmatic

Dizeaze

Lake Lanier

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Flora from MAAFA and The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Zulu, Ache, Minority Threat and 2 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.