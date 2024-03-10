DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kafé Kirk: Kirk Whalum and Eric Darius

Crosstown Theater
Sun, 10 Mar, 5:30 pm
GigsMemphis
$68.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum for Kafé Kirk, an ongoing jazz series in Crosstown Theater featuring musical and spiritual collaborations with special guest artists. This iteration’s performance will feature jazz saxophonist Eric Darius.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Crosstown Theater

Kemmons Wilson Family Stage, 1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

