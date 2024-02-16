Top track

Bug Kid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tina Kit + Big Slammu + Ex Agent

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bug Kid
Got a code?

About

Power-thrash-noise innovators Tina Kit make their stamp on the Shacklewell Arms for a night of brash, fist-fight inducing music. Support comes from the insane Big Slammu, who we've been huge fans of for forever, and Ex Agent from Bristol. Get your tickets...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Richard Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tina Kit, Big Slammu, Ex Agent

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.