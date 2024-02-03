DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Six Nations: Italy v England

Canvas 1
Sat, 3 Feb, 1:30 pm
SportManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GUINNESS SIX NATIONS IS BACK!

JOIN US AT CANVAS FOR EVERY MATCH, LIVE ON THE BIG SCREEN.

Tickets are free, but book to guarantee a seat.

Book a table with special drinks offers for the best experience.

Food from Block Steak Shop will be available to or...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Canvas.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.