IYAMAH

Alphabet
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts Presents

IYAMAH

plus support

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by SJM Concerts.
Lineup

Iyamah

Venue

Alphabet

11 Dyke Road, Brighton, BN1 3FE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

