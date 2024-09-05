Top track

The Deslondes - Less Honkin' More Tonkin'

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Deslondes

Skinny Dennis - Brooklyn
Thu, 5 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Deslondes - Less Honkin' More Tonkin'
Got a code?

About

The Deslondes Live at Skinny Dennis for the very first time!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Skinny Dennis.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Deslondes

Venue

Skinny Dennis - Brooklyn

Skinny Dennis, 152 Metropolitan Ave, New York City, New York 11249, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.