Release Party - Sequence Volume 1

La Bodega Poush
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJMontreuil
From €16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sequence est heureux de vous inviter à la release party de son premier EP: Sequence Volume 1. C'est le premier EP vinyle du label musical et collectif d'artistes Sequence. Cet opus rassemble six artistes émergents de la scène parisienne, offrant un mélange...

Tout public
Sequence
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Larry Houl, Yambow, Dan Attias and 3 more

Venue

La Bodega Poush

153 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 93300 Aubervilliers, France
Doors open10:00 pm

