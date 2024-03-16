Top track

Pixies - Where Is My Mind?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Where is My Mind? / Nuit Rock 90s

Supersonic
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pixies - Where Is My Mind?
Got a code?

About

Where is My Mind ?!

MTV diffuse en continu les clips des guitar heroes de ton adolescence, tu ne jures que par le grunge de Kurt Cobain, les mélodies pop de Weezer, les excentricités de Gwen Stefani ou de Bjork. De 23h à 6h du matin viens danser sur les m...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.