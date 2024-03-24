Top track

The Rabbitts / Armoured Man

Hot Box
Sun, 24 Mar, 4:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Norwich based indie folk band 'The Rabbitts’ are acoustic at heart but experimental in nature; they set out to avoid the well trodden path and instead define their own unique sound with creative harmonies, fingerstyle guitar arrangements, dreamy mandolin l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Armoured Man, The Rabbitts

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

