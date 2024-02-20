Top track

Joe Russo presents “This Is Gonna Be a Blast” Vol 4 ft John Medeski, Joe Russo, Nels Cline

The Sultan Room
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
$45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

John Medeski - organ (MMW)

Joe Russo - drums (JRAD)

Nels Cline - (Wilco)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
Lineup

John Medeski, Joe Russo, Nels Cline

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends9:30 pm
250 capacity

