Tones and I

Scala
Tue, 16 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tones And I’s global smash “Dance Monkey” was declared the most Shazamed single of all time, and officially became the 3rd most streamed song of all time on Spotify making the track the most streamed song ever by a female artist on the platform. The “Dance...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by DHP
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tones and I

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

