Top track

Daniel 2000 - Amb els Amics - Marcelo Pantani Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mainline Club: Carnival

La Paloma
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Daniel 2000 - Amb els Amics - Marcelo Pantani Remix
Got a code?

About

Mainline Club torna a La Paloma para celebrar el Carnaval.

El col·lectiu Mainline és referent a l'escena electrònica de vanguarda de Barcelona. Integrat per 7 djs i productors (Yung Prado, Marcelo Pantani, JP Sunshine, Nile Fee, John Heaven, Daniel 2000 i...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Mainline Club, Toccororo, John Heaven and 2 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.