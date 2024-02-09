DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Century Room 2 Year Anniversary Party

The Century Room
9 Feb - 10 Feb
From $20
($20-$30 | 9pm Show) Two years of Century Room!

Join Century Room favorites Angelo Versace, Brice Winston, Jason Carder, Arthur Vint and Scott Black as they celebrate the best jazz club in the west!

This is a 21+ event.
The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open8:30 pm
100 capacity

