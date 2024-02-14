DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Another War: A Valentine’s Day Pantomime

The George Tavern
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Once more into unto the breach. War has broken out once again on this great day of love.

From the great minds who brought you ‘The Blitz’ last Valentine’s Day, Hannah Hayden and Zachariah Young touch every sentiment known to man in this raucous and heartf...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Thumbing It In
The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

