Illmatic Orchestrated (30th Anniversary Performance)

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for an unforgettable night as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nas's groundbreaking album, Illmatic, with a live orchestral reinterpretation.

A timeless masterpiece, Illmatic revolutionised hip-hop with Nas's poetic delivery, portrayal of inne...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Illmatic Orchestra

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

