Club Arciliuto N.5 w/ Bento Live & Mantis Dj Set

Teatro Arciliuto
Thu, 22 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€16.35
CLUB ARCILIUTO N.5

w/

Bento Live
Mantis Dj Set

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bla Studio.

Teatro Arciliuto

Piazza Di Montevecchio 5, 00186 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

