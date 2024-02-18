DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

awk.word presents: Nour Hajjar live in London

The Courtyard Theatre
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nour Hajjar is a Lebanese stand-up comedian and actor, known for his two stand-up comedy specials “Meit Shabb” (2019) and “Selloum w Hayye” (2020). He started his comedy career in Amsterdam in 2016 and went on to become one of the most prolific comedians i...

This is an 18+ event
Organized in partnership with nos // nos productions
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.