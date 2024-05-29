DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Christoforos Zaralikos

229
Wed, 29 May, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£34.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The best Greek comedian (based on his mom's opinion) is coming to London

Please be aware, tickets bought together will be seated together. Tickets are allocated to the best available seat(s) at the time of purchase.
For any queries, please contact D...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mimosas Dream Production.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

