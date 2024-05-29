DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The best Greek comedian (based on his mom's opinion) is coming to London
Please be aware, tickets bought together will be seated together. Tickets are allocated to the best available seat(s) at the time of purchase.
For any queries, please contact D...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.