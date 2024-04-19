Top track

Jarad Miles - Ooh Child

Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves, Wish Wash and Flatwound

Palmer's Bar
Fri, 19 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wish Wash~ Noise pop from Minneapolis

Video~ https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MLrFhQexkmw

Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves~ It took a move across the country and a pandemic to crystallize Jarad Miles & the Ancient Waves into a bright new force on the Twin Ci...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flatwound, Jarad Miles, Wish Wash

Venue

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

