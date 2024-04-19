Top track

Restorations / Signals Midwest / MK Naomi

Deep Cuts
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RTT + SUM Studios Present...

Restorations - https://restorations.bandcamp.com

Signals Midwest - https://signalsmidwest.bandcamp.com

MK Naomi - https://www.instagram.com/mknaomima

$20 | 18+

Doors 7pm, music 8pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RTT + SUM Studios
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Restorations, Signals Midwest

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

