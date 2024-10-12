DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daft Funk (Live)

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“…totally superb, and incredibly detailed giving you a Daft Punk explosion of sound & colour.” – Max Taylor (Groove Armada, Mika, The Bays, Creepy Neighbour).

Daft Funk Live are one of the world’s most prestigious Daft Punk tribute bands – diligently cons...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daft Funk

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

