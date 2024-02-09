Top track

Ghostface Killah - 260 (feat. Raekwon)

A Night With Ghost Face Killah

601 Fremont Plaza
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This event is 21 and over. All guests must have a valid government/state issued ID for entry to the venue.

All ticket prices include Nevada's 9% Live Entertainment Tax. Tickets purchased in person at the door are subject to the same...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Backstage Bar & Billiards
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wu Tang Clan

Venue

601 Fremont Plaza

601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
1500 capacity

