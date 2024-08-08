Top track

Verrückt

ok.danke.tschüss

Draussen im Grünen
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

„Ihr seid alle Muschigeburten!“

...ist ein Satz, den nicht jede Band ihrem Publikum an den Kopf werfen kann. Bei ok.danke.tschüss hingegen singt die Menge diese Zeilen inbrünstig und voller Stolz mit. Wer sich fragt, wie das zur Hölle sein kann, muss drin...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Draussen Im Grünen, OHA! Music & Zuendstoff Booking
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ok.danke.tschüss

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

