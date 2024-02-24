DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shake It In Silence

Deal Lake Bar & Co
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:30 pm
DJAsbury Park
$24.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Shake It In Silence is back! Come join us at our double DJ Silent Disco hosted by SOB at Deal Lake Bar + Co 9:30pm-1:30am. Come get down with some disco funk by Mini Sants on channel 1 and DJ AyoTay on channel 2 (who claims there might just be some latin s...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Space of Balance.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Ayotay, Mini Sants

Venue

Deal Lake Bar & Co

601 Main St, Loch Arbour, NJ 07711
Doors open9:30 pm

