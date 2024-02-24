DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shake It In Silence is back! Come join us at our double DJ Silent Disco hosted by SOB at Deal Lake Bar + Co 9:30pm-1:30am. Come get down with some disco funk by Mini Sants on channel 1 and DJ AyoTay on channel 2 (who claims there might just be some latin s...
