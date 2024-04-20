DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Interactivo

Sala Clamores
Sat, 20 Apr, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Interactivo es el proyecto más interesante e innovador de la música cubana en la actualidad . No es un grupo cerrado. De hecho, todo gira en torno a este verdadero “director de orquesta” que convoca a los músicos más consolidados de la isla, ya sea en Cuba...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Interactivo

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

