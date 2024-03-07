DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Goodboys: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Thu, 7 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
About Goodboys

Known for complementing their pitched-down vocals with deep house melodies, Goodboys are an electronic production duo based in London. Debuting with ‘Piece Of Your Heart’ – a collaboration with Italian dance trio MEDUZA – Goodboys landed in the top two of Read more

Event information

Elixir Orlando & Real Talent present:

GOODBOYS at Elixir Orlando I Thurs 3.7.24

soundcloud.com/goodboysoff

instagram.com/goodbboysoff

Support:

Nate + Uzi

Shane Anthony

For More Info...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Goodboys

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

