Booty Blackout (Edition Summer BootCamp)

Studio Bleu 9e
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:30 pm
PartyParis
From €33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le seul stage de danses dans le noir, ambiance fun et bienveillante sur des sons exclusivement US/Caribbean

Parce que le développement personnel, ce n'est pas que du calme et de la méditation, le Booty Blackout est l'occasion de Booster ta confiance en to...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Karibbean Woman Empire.
Venue

Studio Bleu 9e

14 Boulevard Poissonnière, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

