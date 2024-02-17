Top track

Floxytek & neika - Move Ya Body

Overkast present Neika

Kindergarten
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJBologna
€8

About

OVERKAST Pres. NEIKA

Dopo l'ultimo party solo resident che è stato folle, torniamo a Febbraio con un ospite bomba pronto a martellarvi per bene le tempie: dalla Spagna il nuovo paladino della musica rave, Neika 🇪🇸.

Basta una parola a descriverlo: Energ...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

3
Sator, Claudia Sapienza, kytrame and 3 more

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

