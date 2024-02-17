DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
OVERKAST Pres. NEIKA
Dopo l'ultimo party solo resident che è stato folle, torniamo a Febbraio con un ospite bomba pronto a martellarvi per bene le tempie: dalla Spagna il nuovo paladino della musica rave, Neika 🇪🇸.
Basta una parola a descriverlo: Energ...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.