TeknoPsyKarnival

Cieloterra
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tekno Psy Karnival

SBIO [Psylosophia Lab]

https://psylosophia.bandcamp.com/

https://soundcloud.com/sbio

Psykia [Logicanswer]

https://soundcloud.com/psykia

Brolov [Fusion Circus] Tekno

https://on.soundcloud.com/ettQknZ2ersojocu8

CRYBI [Psy...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..

Lineup

Sbio, Psykia

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

