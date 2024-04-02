Top track

Niecy Blues - Soma

Niecy Blues - 2nd April

Low Four Studio @ Deansgate Mews
Tue, 2 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Niecy Blues - Soma
About

South Carolina singer and producer Niecy Blues describes her songwriting process like an undertow: “I feel a strange pull, and let it carry me, following swirling leaves… whole days roll by, forgetting about the body.” Their full-length debut, Exit Simulat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Niecy Blues

Venue

Low Four Studio @ Deansgate Mews

Deansgate, Manchester M3 4EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

