André 3000

St. Ann & The Holy Trinity
Mon, 5 Feb, 8:00 pm
New York
From $149.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Move Forward Music Presents:

André 3000

New Blue Sun LIVE

Valid ID required to match the name of the ticket holder.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Move Forward Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

André 3000

Venue

St. Ann & The Holy Trinity

157 Montague Street, Brooklyn, New York 11201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

