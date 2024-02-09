DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Friday Night Trio: Trio House, NYQ, and Conduit Off-Site Reading

miniBar
Fri, 9 Feb, 6:00 pm
TalkKansas City
Come experience a constellation of stellar poets! Trio House Press poets will be reading from forthcoming collections, including Christian Gullette, Susan L Leary, Leona Sevick, and Dorinda Wegener; NYQ poets Raymond P Hammond and Clint Margrave will share...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

