Come experience a constellation of stellar poets! Trio House Press poets will be reading from forthcoming collections, including Christian Gullette, Susan L Leary, Leona Sevick, and Dorinda Wegener; NYQ poets Raymond P Hammond and Clint Margrave will share...
