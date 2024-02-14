DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Big Love Valentine’s Ball

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
Selling fast
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This Valentine's Day Vogue Rites invites you to The Big Love Valentine's Ball at HERE at Outernet.

Powered by adidas and featuring a formidable line-up of international Ballroom talent (including - all the way from NYC - the legendary international ballro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Vogue Rites.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kartel Brown, Trojan-Tyne

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.