Hex Girlfriend - ‘Café Culture’ Single Release Show

The George Tavern
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5

About

Hex Girlfriend celebrate the release of their new single ‘Café Culture’ and B-Side ‘Itch’. These two tracks are the perfect re-introduction to this London-based duo.

On ‘Café Culture’ electronics and rock come together as propulsive, distorted beats and e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hex Girlfriend

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

