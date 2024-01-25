DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Smile "Wall of Eyes" Pre-Release Listening Party

Byrdland
Thu, 25 Jan, 6:00 pm
Washington D.C.
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us at Byrdland Records to the the first to hear the new album "Wall of Eyes" from The Smile, with giveaways, swag & more!

The Smile: Wall of Eyes – Another classic from Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner. The alt.supergroup’s second album is...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Venue

Byrdland

1264 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

