DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Tribute - Pink Floyd

Supersonic
Sun, 30 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

Les dimanches du Supersonic

Tous les dimanches, le club rock de Bastille rend hommage à des grands noms de l’histoire du rock en organisant ses mythiques soirées "Sunday Tribute".

Cette semaine, c'est le Sunday Tribute sur Pink Floyd !

Pink Floyd est un...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

