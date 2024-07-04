Top track

Houndmouth - Sedona

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Houndmouth

The Rockaway Hotel
Thu, 4 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsRockaway Beach
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Houndmouth - Sedona
Got a code?

About Houndmouth

About the Artist

Houndmouth is an American alternative blues band from New Albany, Indiana formed in 2011, consisting of Matt Myers (guitar, vocals), Zak Appleby (bass, vocals), and Shane Cody (drums, vocals). Houndmouth formed in the summer of 2011. Afte Read more

Event information

Don't miss Houndmouth this Fourth of July at the beach! A night filled with good tunes, drinks and fireworks to follow.

Greetings from Rockaway Beach NYC! Rockaway Music Live is NYC's newest Summer concert series held at The Rockaway Hotel. Our event spac...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greetings From Rockaway
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Houndmouth

Venue

The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens, New York 11694, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

What's the best way to get to Rockaway Beach?

The Ferry is one block from the venue. The NYC Ferry provides a seamless route to the Rockaways with the option to board in lower Manhattan or Sunset Park Brooklyn.

Get the full NYC experience, avoiding traffic and tolls, and arrive via the NYC Subway. The A-Train and S-Train take you right to Beach 105th Street and Seaside Station.

Is the timing listed accurate? Are there opening acts?

The timing listed online for each event is accurate. Dates that have opening acts will have the artist names mentioned. Most nights are intimate dates with each headliner here in Rockaway. Doors to the events open at the start time listed.

Can we come early and enjoy The Rockaway Hotel?

Totally. The hotel has multiple venues that are open to the public before and after the show! Enjoy a drink at the rooftop bar or the pool bar!

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.