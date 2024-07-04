DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
About the Artist
Houndmouth is an American alternative blues band from New Albany, Indiana formed in 2011, consisting of Matt Myers (guitar, vocals), Zak Appleby (bass, vocals), and Shane Cody (drums, vocals). Houndmouth formed in the summer of 2011. Afte
Don't miss Houndmouth this Fourth of July at the beach! A night filled with good tunes, drinks and fireworks to follow.
Greetings from Rockaway Beach NYC! Rockaway Music Live is NYC's newest Summer concert series held at The Rockaway Hotel. Our event spac...
The Ferry is one block from the venue. The NYC Ferry provides a seamless route to the Rockaways with the option to board in lower Manhattan or Sunset Park Brooklyn.
Get the full NYC experience, avoiding traffic and tolls, and arrive via the NYC Subway. The A-Train and S-Train take you right to Beach 105th Street and Seaside Station.
The timing listed online for each event is accurate. Dates that have opening acts will have the artist names mentioned. Most nights are intimate dates with each headliner here in Rockaway. Doors to the events open at the start time listed.
Totally. The hotel has multiple venues that are open to the public before and after the show! Enjoy a drink at the rooftop bar or the pool bar!
