DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Metalesbo

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
Selling fast
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Metalesbo è il Party "Queer Women Only" di Bologna, a cura delle Strulle.

Le Djs della scena LGBTQ+ internazionale vi mostreranno cos’è un vero Drag King e vi faranno scatenare con Switch Game!

Festa riservata esclusivamente al pubblico Queer Femminile....

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Open Event Srl.

Lineup

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.