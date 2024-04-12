DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lael Neale

Public Records
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Lael Neale

Born on a farm in Virginia and now based in LA, Lael Neale debuted with a traditional, country-esque strand of folk-pop in the late-'10s. In an attempt to unleash herself from more stereotypical song arrangements, her Sub Pop debut – 2021's Acquainted with

Event information

Lael Neale splits her time between rural Virginia and Los Angeles.

She loves walking, Emerson, fantasy fiction, espresso and not listening to music. She is an amateur gardener, painter and musician.

Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Lineup

Lael Neale

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

