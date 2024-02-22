DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Specializing in a raw hillbilly punk-blues style that roars like a tweaking modal chain saw, Left Lane Cruiser is a band led by slide guitarist Frederick "Joe" Evans IV. Their music has the swampy feel of North Mississippi hill country blues à la Junior Ki...
