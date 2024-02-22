Top track

Left Lane Cruiser w/ 20 Watt Tombstone, Adam Faucett, & Joe Buck Yourself

Siberia
Thu, 22 Feb, 8:00 pm
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Specializing in a raw hillbilly punk-blues style that roars like a tweaking modal chain saw, Left Lane Cruiser is a band led by slide guitarist Frederick "Joe" Evans IV. Their music has the swampy feel of North Mississippi hill country blues à la Junior Ki...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Left Lane Cruiser, Adam Faucett, 20 Watt Tombstone and 1 more

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

