DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born on a farm in Virginia and now based in LA, Lael Neale debuted with a traditional, country-esque strand of folk-pop in the late-’10s. In an attempt to unleash herself from more stereotypical song arrangements, her Sub Pop debut – 2021’s Acquainted with
Read more
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
Lael Neale splits her time between rural Virginia and Los Angeles. She loves walking, Emerson, fantasy fiction, espresso and not listening to music. She is an amateur gardener, painter and musician.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.