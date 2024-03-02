DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rhythm of the Night - 90s/00s Club Classics

Queen Of Hoxton
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rhythm of the night brings you two floors of 90s/00s Club classics and party anthems.

The Club - Club Classics

Ground Floor - Throwback Hip Hop + R&B

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

