Camden Mardi Gras: No Limit Street Band Takeover

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This May, we’re embracing the Mardi Gras carnival spirit in true New Orleans fashion with a live set from the finest brass band in town.

The 7-piece strong, No Limit Street Band returns to our stage bringing all soulful bangers from New Orleans classics t...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

